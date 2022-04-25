AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 2.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 4,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,685,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $5,151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

