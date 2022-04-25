ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $166,051.86

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $166,051.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00258588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

