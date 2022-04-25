Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 108510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm has a market cap of C$47.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

