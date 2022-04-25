Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

NYSE:ATO traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,653. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

