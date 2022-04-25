AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.55

Shares of AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 217000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

AUOTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

