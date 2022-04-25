AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Up to $23.85

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $24.36. AudioCodes shares last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 416 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $779.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 369,380 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

