Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. 22,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,990,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

