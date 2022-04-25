Autonio (NIOX) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $88,720.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

