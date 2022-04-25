Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $739.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report $739.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $742.58 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,768,000 after acquiring an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter.

AVYA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 1,358,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $938.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.