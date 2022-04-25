Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,568. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.