AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.62) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.24 ($32.52).

CS opened at €26.63 ($28.63) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.77). The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.85.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

