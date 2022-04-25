Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.73

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.73 and last traded at $117.83, with a volume of 1143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.23.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $232,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,573,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

