Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s Q1 performance benefited record order rates, driven by robust demand and accelerated adoption of innovative digital water technologies, particularly ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON digital platform. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are driving the company’s backlog. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives and value-based pricing led to an enhanced spending leverage. Strong balance sheet bodes well for its growth and capital allocation strategy. However, inflationary pressure along with production volatility caused by global supply chain disruptions affected quarterly margins and sales of flow instrumentation products.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.22. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

