Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) SVP Sells $196,360.16 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Camilleri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,661. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

