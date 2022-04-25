Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $4.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.68) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.19) to €4.20 ($4.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.20 ($4.52) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 824,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,385,617. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

