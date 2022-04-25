Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of BZUN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 469,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,575. The firm has a market cap of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Baozun has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

