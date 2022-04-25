Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 239.50 ($3.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.47) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 145.08 ($1.89) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.86).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

