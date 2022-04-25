Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($49.05) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($46.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($48.74).

WTB opened at GBX 2,851 ($37.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,835.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,002.99. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,467 ($45.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.50), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($97,961.23).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

