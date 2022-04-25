Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Barrick Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Shares of GOLD opened at $23.73 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 492,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

