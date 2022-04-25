BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.0426 on Exchanges

BENQI (QI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

