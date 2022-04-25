Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($64.30) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.45 ($68.23).

DPW opened at €41.95 ($45.10) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.70. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

