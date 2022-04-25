Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,378. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

