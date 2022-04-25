Binamon (BMON) Market Capitalization Tops $3.21 Million

Binamon (BMON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $800,063.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00044446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.22 or 0.07378709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.