Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $209.99 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.93.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

