BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 5%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 13,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 16,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.
About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
