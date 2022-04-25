BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 5%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 13,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 16,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BiomX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Institutional investors own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

