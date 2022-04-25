Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.66. 1,405,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

