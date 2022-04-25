Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $12.09 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and $24.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00006370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00386711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00081735 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00089460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

