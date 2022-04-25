Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) to report sales of $128.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $150.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $547.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $776.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $549.12 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 1,055,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

