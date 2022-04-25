BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.45

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.45 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 7.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 412,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,234,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 615,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

