Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,953,000 after purchasing an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.66. The company had a trading volume of 169,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

