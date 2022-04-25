Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 421,229 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.95.

BCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blucora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blucora by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

