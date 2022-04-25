BOLT (BOLT) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

BOLT (BOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $211,435.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

