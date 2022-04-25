Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

