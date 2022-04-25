Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.03 on Monday, hitting $577.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

