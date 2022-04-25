Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.19. 58,119,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,963,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

