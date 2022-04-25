Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Greenlane stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,883. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.