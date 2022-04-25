Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,489. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.07 and a current ratio of 10.07. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

In other Seelos Therapeutics news, insider Raj Mehra purchased 66,667 shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,666.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

