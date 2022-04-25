Brokerages Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Brokerages expect that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will announce $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.34 million and the highest is $22.40 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $20.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.64 million to $107.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.13 million, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,753. The company has a market capitalization of $704.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

