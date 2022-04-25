Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.89.

SLAB traded up $3.40 on Monday, hitting $130.62. 423,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.65. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

