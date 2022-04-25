Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

PLAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 5,653,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

