Brokerages Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 122,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,987. The stock has a market cap of $662.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

