Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.76). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

CSTL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 36,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,312. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

