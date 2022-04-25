Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.76). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

CSTL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 36,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,312. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.