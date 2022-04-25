Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will announce $89.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.73 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $95.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $358.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $364.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $386.13 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $396.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 45.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.63. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,436,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 129,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.