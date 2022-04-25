Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 28.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Power Integrations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 326,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.