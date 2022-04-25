Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $136.00

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $1,775,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 230.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 34,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $7.59 on Friday, hitting $128.11. 85,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,937. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

