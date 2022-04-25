Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $69.25

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

EGLE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,898 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $7.13 on Monday, hitting $57.60. 698,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

