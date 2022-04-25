Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,297.50

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,264.44 ($28.86).

FEVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.22) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.79) to GBX 3,030 ($38.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($44.61) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,650 ($21.03) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,775 ($22.62). 248,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,782.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,258.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,871 ($36.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

