Brokerages Set Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target at $36.00

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.01) to €36.00 ($38.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Fluidra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Fluidra alerts:

FLUIF stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.