Brokerages Set Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price at $43.33

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Frontdoor stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.35. 604,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

