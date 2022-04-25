Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target at $24.17

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 7,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.